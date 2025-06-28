Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,147,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,183,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SRE opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.