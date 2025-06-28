Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.97. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 6,742 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

