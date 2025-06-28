Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $271.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

