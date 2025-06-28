Corundum Trust Company INC Sells 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corundum Trust Company INC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

