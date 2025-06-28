Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $81.20 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,197,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 50.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

