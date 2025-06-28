Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 348,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

