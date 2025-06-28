American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1) Insider Daniel Lougher Purchases 500,000 Shares

American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Lougher purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,071.90).
American West Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.79.
About American West Metals
