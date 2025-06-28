Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,601,645. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $598,399.92.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

View Our Latest Report on RBRK

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.