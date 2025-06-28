Todd Bazemore Sells 4,058 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $16,272.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,632.99. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Todd Bazemore sold 3,390 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $12,678.60.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.98.

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in KALA BIO in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of KALA BIO by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

