Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Director Steven William Sinclair Acquires 20,000 Shares

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Director Steven William Sinclair acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.25 per share, with a total value of C$405,000.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$20.67 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$904.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

