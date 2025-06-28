CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.00, for a total value of C$790,000.00.
Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 9th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$1,155,000.00.
CCL Industries Price Performance
Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$79.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.93 and a twelve month high of C$84.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
