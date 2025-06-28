CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.00, for a total value of C$790,000.00.

Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$1,155,000.00.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$79.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.93 and a twelve month high of C$84.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.