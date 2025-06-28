Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $369,826.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,826.56. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,375 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $100,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,019.52. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,465. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,013,000 after purchasing an additional 708,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

