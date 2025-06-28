Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,662,578. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $89,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,083,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,543,499.58. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,987 shares of company stock valued at $77,174,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE NET opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.41 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

