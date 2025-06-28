Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $441.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

