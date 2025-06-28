Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

BigBear.ai, Plus Therapeutics, and Surf Air Mobility are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share in the United States. They often trade over-the-counter rather than on major exchanges and tend to have low trading volumes, wide bid-ask spreads and high price volatility. Because information on these firms is often scarce and market manipulation risks are greater, penny stocks are considered highly speculative and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 237,990,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,739,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 689,818,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Surf Air Mobility (SRFM)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Shares of NYSE:SRFM traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,471,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.35.

