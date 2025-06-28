Waste Management Stocks To Research – June 25th

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle and dispose of municipal, commercial and industrial waste. These firms generate revenue by providing environmental services such as landfill operations, recycling facilities and hazardous-waste treatment. Investors often view waste management stocks as defensive holdings thanks to their steady demand, predictable cash flows and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 7,952,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $322.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,779. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.08 and its 200 day moving average is $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,143. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

