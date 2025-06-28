Comparing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices 8.03% 8.30% 6.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Micro Devices 0 12 22 4 2.79

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $138.19, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and Advanced Micro Devices”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 9.04 $1.64 billion $1.36 105.74

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats 1mage Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

