Head-To-Head Analysis: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 386.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 2 1 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 5 7 1 0 1.69

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $302.05 million 3.31 $19.55 million $0.42 52.98 National Storage Affiliates Trust $770.34 million 3.16 $111.52 million $0.59 53.89

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 5.86% 1.30% 0.58% National Storage Affiliates Trust 8.59% 4.59% 1.23%

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

