Head to Head Contrast: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) vs. Its Peers

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nouveau Monde Graphite to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -$53.48 million -5.14 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors $8.17 billion $447.87 million -0.32

Nouveau Monde Graphite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors 613 1680 3307 139 2.52

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.53%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -40.65% -30.19% Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite rivals beat Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

