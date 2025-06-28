Board of the Pension Protection Fund Acquires Shares of 200 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after purchasing an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,524,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,721,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Shares of TDY opened at $509.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.91 and a 200-day moving average of $485.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $381.03 and a 52 week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

