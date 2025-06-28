Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $5,623,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

