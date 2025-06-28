CNB Bank Buys 125 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.