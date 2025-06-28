CNB Bank Buys 125 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.