Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

