CNB Bank Has $107,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

