Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6,912.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 288,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

MNST stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

