PDS Planning Inc Buys 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 245.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $700.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.64. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

