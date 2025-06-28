HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.