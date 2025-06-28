Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 544,357 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FTNT opened at $103.11 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.