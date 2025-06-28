Western Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $201,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

