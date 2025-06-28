Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.65. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

