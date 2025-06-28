Western Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

