Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Terreno Realty worth $75,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after buying an additional 1,484,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after buying an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,305,000 after buying an additional 210,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,031,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

TRNO opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

