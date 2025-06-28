BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Reduced by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $68,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $143.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

