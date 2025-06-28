Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,841 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after acquiring an additional 255,229 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

