Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 299,305 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,305 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.10% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.44. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

