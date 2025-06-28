Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $54,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,282.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.78. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

