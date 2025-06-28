Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,936,706.56. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

