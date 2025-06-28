Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,794 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 76,794 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Sensata Technologies worth $43,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 648,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

ST opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

