Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 26,912 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $50,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

