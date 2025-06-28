QSM Asset Management Ltd Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

QSM Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell’s comprises about 6.0% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QSM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell’s worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $50,908,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,468,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.