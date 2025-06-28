U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE IP opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

