Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $278,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.9% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

