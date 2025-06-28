Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,994.24. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,244. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.