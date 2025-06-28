Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 118,728 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,454 shares of company stock worth $35,220,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.