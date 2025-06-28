iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Trimmed by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

