Emily Ho Sells 1,544 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $341,193.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,398. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 12th, Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $545,971.93.

On Friday, May 23rd, Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,674.62.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $222.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $225.68.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

