Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.