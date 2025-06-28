Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4,228.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH opened at $40.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

