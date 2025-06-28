Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4,125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sims Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.00 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

