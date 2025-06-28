Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

